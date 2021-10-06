StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Oriole Resources said it had indented multiple gold targets at its 90%-owned Central Licence Package in Cameroon.
The said assay results for the three easternmost licences, Pokor, Ndom and Mbe, included grades of up to 291 parts per billion of gold.
'We are excited to see widespread gold-in-stream anomalism across all five licences sampled to date at our extensive and contiguous Central Licence Package,' chief executive Tim Livesey said.
'These early indications will now enable us to rank and prioritise areas for rapid follow up exploration work.'
