StockMarketWire.com - The impact of the energy crisis on inflation spooked investors with the FTSE 100 sinking 1.6% to 6,967.48.
Tesco jumped 5.0% to 265.55p, having reported a more than doubling of first-half profit and upgraded annual guidance thanks to higher sales, lower Covid-19 costs and an improved performance at its banking unit.
Tesco also announced that it would kick off an 'ongoing' share buyback programme, with a first tranche worth £500 million to be repurchased by no later than next October.
It held its interim dividend steady at 3.2p per share and confirmed it intended to pay a progressive, or rising, dividend, broadly targeting a pay out of around 50% of earnings.
Tobacco giant Imperial Brands dropped 1.4% to £15.325 after it announced that it was on track to meet its profit growth forecast amid higher tobacco prices.
Imperial brands, however, also said a pandemic-related bump to growth thanks to travel restrictions and changes in consumer buying patterns was unwinding as lockdowns ease.
Travel group TUI gained 0.7% to 329.15 even after it launched a €1.1 billion share issue to help it weather ongoing depressed demand during the pandemic.
New shares in TUI were being offered at €2.15 apiece, which TUI said represented a discount of 35% to the theoretical ex-rights price.
TUI announced the raising it delivered a fourth-quarter trading update showing an improvement in bookings in what is nevertheless a relatively tepid market.
Recruitment company Page rallied 6.5% to 652p on news that its third-quarter gross profit rose 65% as job markets bounce back.
Page forecast a full-year operating profit in the region of £155 million, which would mark a rise from £17.0 million in 2020 and £146.7 million in 2019.
Iron-ore producer Ferrexpo fell 0.6% to 308.8p as it reported an uptick in iron ore pellet production in the third quarter.
Total pellet and concentrate production rose 6% year-on-year, but fell 9% compared to the second quarter after the company performed upgrade work.
German business-park investor Sirius Real Estate shed 2.0% to 126.8p despite it boosting first-half rent collections, putting it on track to meet market expectations for its full-year financial performance.
Sirius's like-for-like annualised rent roll in the six months through June rose 2.5% to €98.9 million, up from €96.51 million at March 2021.
Auto dealer Marshall Motor advanced 5.1% to 218.5p after it again upgraded its annual earnings guidance, citing higher sales and margins that are offsetting supply constraints.
Marshall Motor's continuing operating pre-tax operating profit for the year through December now was forecast to be not less than £50 million, the company said.
Flooring retailer Topps Tiles firmed 3.8% to 65p, having upgraded its annual profit forecast on the back of higher sales pinned on a 'buoyant home improvement market' in the UK.
Topps Tiles said it now expected its adjusted pre-tax profit for the 53 weeks to 2 October to be 'slightly above' consensus forecasts.
Current market expectations for Topps range from £13.2 million to £14.0 million, with a consensus of £13.6 million.
Inkjet printing technology group Xaar fell 2.2% to 154.07p on news that it had agreed to sell its 3D printing assets to joint venture partner Stratasys Solutions for up to $33.8 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.