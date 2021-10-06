StockMarketWire.com - City of London Investment Trust (CTY) Renowned for its record-setting annual dividend increases since 1966, the City of London Investment targets long-term income and capital growth. With a conservative management style the Trust invests mainly in UK equities with a bias towards large, multinational companies.

The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors to make a presentation about their company and update existing & potential investors on their business plans Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions online after the presentations



Sponsored by: AJ Bell Youinvest

Shareholders and potential investors can register to join the webinar for free at:

https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-webinar-121021


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com