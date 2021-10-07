Interim Result
08/10/2021 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
12/10/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
13/10/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
13/10/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)
14/10/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
14/10/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
14/10/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
Final Result
12/10/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
12/10/2021 Maestrano Group PLC (MNO)
12/10/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
13/10/2021 Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM)
13/10/2021 (OCTP)
14/10/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
AGM / EGM
08/10/2021 Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited (BSRT)
11/10/2021 St Peter Port Capital (SPPC)
12/10/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
12/10/2021 City of London Group PLC (CIN)
12/10/2021 Augean PLC (AUG)
13/10/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
14/10/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
14/10/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
14/10/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)
15/10/2021 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)
15/10/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
15/10/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
15/10/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
15/10/2021 Kropz PLC (KRPZ)
15/10/2021 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
Trading Statement
11/10/2021 (LINV)
15/10/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
Ex-Dividend
08/10/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
08/10/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
08/10/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
08/10/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
08/10/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
08/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
08/10/2021 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)
08/10/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
08/10/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
08/10/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
08/10/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)
08/10/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
08/10/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
11/10/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
11/10/2021 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
12/10/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
13/10/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
13/10/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
13/10/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com