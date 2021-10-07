CA
08/10/2021 13:30 labour force survey
CN
08/10/2021 04:15 services PMI
DE
08/10/2021 07:00 foreign trade
12/10/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
13/10/2021 07:00 CPI
EU
13/10/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
12/10/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
13/10/2021 11:00 OECD unemployment Rrate
IE
08/10/2021 11:00 live register
IT
11/10/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
08/10/2021 00:50 balance of payments
08/10/2021 06:00 economy watchers survey
11/10/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
12/10/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
12/10/2021 00:50 bank lending
13/10/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
UK
08/10/2021 00:01 British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
08/10/2021 12:00 Bank of England quarterly bulletin
12/10/2021 01:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
12/10/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
13/10/2021 07:00 index of production
13/10/2021 07:00 trade data
13/10/2021 07:00 index of services
13/10/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimate
US
08/10/2021 13:30 monthly jobs report
08/10/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
11/10/2021 15:00 employment trends index
12/10/2021 15:00 job openings
13/10/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
13/10/2021 13:30 CPI
13/10/2021 19:00 FOMC meeting minutes and economic forecast
13/10/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com