Interim Result
08/10/2021 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
12/10/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
13/10/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)
13/10/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
14/10/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
14/10/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
14/10/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
18/10/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
20/10/2021 Activeops PLC (AOM)
20/10/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
21/10/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
21/10/2021 (PBEE)
21/10/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
21/10/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
21/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
25/10/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
25/10/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
25/10/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
26/10/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
26/10/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
26/10/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
26/10/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
Final Result
12/10/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
12/10/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
12/10/2021 Maestrano Group PLC (MNO)
13/10/2021 Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM)
13/10/2021 (OCTP)
14/10/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
18/10/2021 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
21/10/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
25/10/2021 Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG)
26/10/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
26/10/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
AGM / EGM
08/10/2021 Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited (BSRT)
11/10/2021 St Peter Port Capital (SPPC)
12/10/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
12/10/2021 City of London Group PLC (CIN)
12/10/2021 Augean PLC (AUG)
13/10/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
14/10/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)
14/10/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
14/10/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
15/10/2021 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
15/10/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
15/10/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
15/10/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
15/10/2021 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)
15/10/2021 Kropz PLC (KRPZ)
18/10/2021 Northbridge Industrial Services PLC (NBI)
18/10/2021 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)
18/10/2021 Novacyt S.A. (NCYT)
19/10/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
19/10/2021 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
20/10/2021 Summerway Capital Plc Ord 1p (SWC)
20/10/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)
20/10/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
20/10/2021 Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (SHIP)
20/10/2021 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)
21/10/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
21/10/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
21/10/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
22/10/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
22/10/2021 Fiske PLC (FKE)
25/10/2021 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)
25/10/2021 Galileo Resources PLC (GLR)
25/10/2021 Xaar PLC (XAR)
25/10/2021 Xtract Resources PLC (XTR)
26/10/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
27/10/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
27/10/2021 Mirada PLC (MIRA)
27/10/2021 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
27/10/2021 Investment Company PLC (INV)
27/10/2021 Pantheon International PLC (PIN)
27/10/2021 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
27/10/2021 Puma Vct 11 Plc (PU11)
27/10/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
Trading Statement
11/10/2021 (LINV)
15/10/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
21/10/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
21/10/2021 (PBEE)
26/10/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
Ex-Dividend
08/10/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
08/10/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
08/10/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
08/10/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
08/10/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
08/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
08/10/2021 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)
08/10/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
08/10/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
08/10/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
08/10/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)
08/10/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
08/10/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
11/10/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
11/10/2021 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
12/10/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
13/10/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
13/10/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
13/10/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
