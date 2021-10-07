StockMarketWire.com - Packaging and paper company Mondi reported a rise in core earnings as higher average prices and 'strong' volume growth boosted performance in the third quarter of the year.
Underlying EBITDA for the third quarter was €388 million, up 27% from a year earlier, and 9% on a sequential basis.
The company also flagged higher energy, resins, transport and chemical costs quarter on quarter.
'While in the short term the fourth quarter will be impacted by recent input cost increases alongside planned maintenance and project-related shuts, the group remains well-placed to deliver sustainably into the future...,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
