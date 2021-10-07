StockMarketWire.com - Air quality solutions company Volution resumed its dividend after reporting that annual profit more than doubled.
For the 12 months ended 31 July 2021, pre-tax profit jumped 106.3% to £30 million year-on-year as revenue increased 253.8% to £272.6 million.
Dividends were resumed, with a total dividend for the year of 6.3 pence per share.
'The significant interruptions to the supply chain and high levels of input cost inflation and logistics costs increases which we were faced with throughout most of FY21, particularly in the UK, have continued into the start of the new financial year,' the company said.
'Despite these challenges, as well as recent and ongoing Covid-19 related lockdowns in our Australasian market, overall, we are providing good levels of customer service as well as securing price rises to mitigate the impact of cost inflation,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
