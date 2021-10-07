StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival Cruise Line announced plans for more ship restarts for January and February, as it worked toward the return of its full fleet sailing from US homeports in the spring of 2022.

Carnival Sunshine will restart from Charleston on Jan. 13 and Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral on Feb. 11.

'Our restart plan continues to excel across all metrics, and we are looking forward to completing the restart of the fleet in the new year,' said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com