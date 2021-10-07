StockMarketWire.com - Events company Live Company said it had signed a new contract with Les Grands Pres Shopping Centre for Bricklive Fantasy Kingdom.
Bricklive Fantasy Kingdom Fantasy Kingdom consists of wizards, unicorns and knights will be on display from 15 November to 3 December 2021.
'This will be the [first] time that the group has worked with Les Grands Pres, who plan to show the models in the Grand Pres Shopping de Wallonie in Mons, Belgium,' the company said.
