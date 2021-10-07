StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom said it launched a studios division and its UK production operation.
Audioboom Studios was the new business unit encompassing all creative services within the group, including: original show development; co-productions; branded content; production services; and creative advertising services, the company said.
The UK production operation was launched on 1 October 2021 under the Audioboom Studios banner.
It currently produces the official Formula 1 podcasts F1: Beyond The Grid and F1 Nation, plus the recently launched FBoy Podcast.
Methods of Murder will be the first original show developed by Audioboom specifically for the UK market, with six further original shows for that market currently in development for 2022.
