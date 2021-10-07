StockMarketWire.com - Clothing brand Sosandar reported a surge in first-half profit as the lifting of Covid restrictions prompted customers to return to the office and attend events.
For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021, revenue was up 184% to £12.2 million year-on-year.
The company reported a record revenue month in September as demand accelerated for new season product.
Gross margin was up to 56.5% from 52.3%, reflecting a 'higher proportion of full price sales compared with the comparative period which was impacted by actions taken as a consequence of Covid-19,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said trading for the current year in line with market expectations
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
