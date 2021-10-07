StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelets-based products company Directa Plus said that a previously awarded contract for soil decontamination had now become effective for the company's remediation subsidiary, Setcar.
The contract, effective from October 2021, for a duration of 12 months and had a value to Setcar of approximately €900,000.
On 19 June 2019, Setcar with two other parties signed a framework agreement for soil decontamination with OMV Petrom.
The project was halted for more than two years, as a result of an archaeological site being identified within the decontamination site.
'The investigation of the site recently concluded and the project parties signed an addendum to the contract, defining the estimated total value of the project, the scope of work and the contract has now become effective,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
