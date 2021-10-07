StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Poolbeg Pharma partnered with biopharma services company, Eurofins Genomicsm, to complete RNA sequencing for its respiratory syncytial virus disease progression samples from human viral challenge studies.
The genetic analysis of respiratory syncytial virus progression will be' key information to feed into AI drug and target discovery tools,' the company said.
'We already have similar data for influenza so we will now have complete discovery datasets for both influenza and RSV,' it added.
The project with Eurofins is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
