StockMarketWire.com - Bargain hunters lifted the FTSE on Thursday morning after strong trading in Asia overnight. The index reversed some of yesterday's losses to trade 0.9% higher at 7,058.39.
Airlines Ryanair and British Airways owner IAG made gains after the competition authority in the UK closed an investigation into refunds for flights cancelled due to Covid.
Oil major Shell warned on disruptions from Hurricane Ida but also flagged a boost to cash flow from higher gas and electricity prices. It traded flat at £16.50.
Online trading platform CMC Markets forecast lower first-half revenue following a fall in client income amid 'subdued' trading activity since the start of the year. The shares dipped 0.7% to 275p.
Air quality solutions company Volution gained 0.2% to 475.5p as it resumed its dividend after reporting that annual profit more than doubled.
For the 12 months ended 31 July 2021, pre-tax profit jumped 106.3% to £30 million year-on-year as revenue increased 253.8% to £272.6 million.
Diversified Energy said it had entered into conditional agreements to acquire certain upstream assets from Tapstone Energy for $419 million. It dipped 0.3% to 119.4p.
Packaging and paper company Mondi reported a rise in core earnings as higher average prices and 'strong' volume growth boosted performance in the third quarter of the year. It gained 1.8% to £18.21.
Cruise company Carnival announced plans for more ship restarts for January and February, as it worked toward the return of its full fleet sailing from US homeports in the spring of 2022. It advanced 1.5% to £16.74.
Clothing brand Sosandar reported a surge in first-half profit as the lifting of Covid restrictions prompted customers to return to the office and attend events.
For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021, revenue was up 184% to £12.2 million year-on-year. Its shares were up 12.6% to 28.4p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
