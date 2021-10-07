StockMarketWire.com - Bathroom products and accessories company Victorian Plumbing said adjusted core earnings was expected to be ahead of market expectations.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, for FY21 was anticipated to be ahead of market expectations as moderating revenue over the summer was offset by strong margins.
Revenue growth was 29% for FY21, reflecting 'strong trading in the first three quarters of the year, more subdued market conditions as lockdown restrictions were eased, before customer demand improved in September,' the company said.
'Given the widely publicised global supply chain issues that have been affecting many companies, the Group has been proactive in optimising its stock holding going into the new financial year,' it added.
The group's maiden preliminary results will be announced on 9th December 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
