Geoscience and geospatial data provider Getech said it had appointed Max Brouwers as chief business development officer.

Brouwers' primary focus will be to 'help drive the company's Energy Transition growth strategy and expansion into the European and global markets,' the company said.

Brouwers is a geoscientist and joined Getech from Shell.


