StockMarketWire.com - Revolution Bars said same site sales grew 17% when compared to the pre-Covid period 2 years ago, amid a boost from the lifting of pandemic restrictions from 19 July.
Covid restrictions were fully relaxed in England from 19 July 2021, which was 2 weeks into the company's financial year ending 2 July 2021.
'Our 56 English sites, which had no restrictions over this period, traded at 21% higher when compared to 2 years ago. In line with the previously communicated plans we have re-commenced our refurbishment programme,' the company said.
'This strong trading performance was well ahead of the company's expectations for this period, and costs have continued to be well controlled resulting in good profit generation from these sales,' it added.
