StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Harbour Energy said it had priced its senior notes offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes due October 2026.
Interest on the notes will be paid semi-annually.
The offering is expected to close on or about 18 October 2021, subject to customary conditions precedent for similar transactions.
'The company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Notes to repay in full and cancel its Shell Junior Facility, partially repay drawings under its senior secured reserves-based lending facility and for transaction fees and expenses,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.