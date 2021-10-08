StockMarketWire.com - Parcel delivery company Royal Mail said its subsidiary, General Logistics Systems, had agreed to acquire Canadian logistics company Mid-Nite Sun Transportation, for C$360.0 million.
The acquisition of Mid-Nite Sun Transportation, a freight carrier in Western Canada that operates as 'Rosenau Transport,' provided General Logistics Systems with a link to operations along the US West Coast, unlocking 'significant growth opportunities with new and existing customers.
The Rosenau Transport network would moves to the combined GLS freight and parcel model.
''There is also the opportunity for revenue synergies by selling freight and parcel services into/out of the Rosenau Transport network, including cross border services,' the company said.
