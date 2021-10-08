StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally said it had won multiple contract extensions, worth £22 million, to provide integrated urgent care services and urgent treatment centres across London.
The contracts will run for periods of between 6 and 12 months.
The company's Vocare business unit, won a contract extension through 1 June 2022 valued at £9 million to provide integrated urgent care for South West London CCG.
Te Vocare and Greenbrook units also provide six urgent treatment centres for North West London CCG and received extensions until 31 March 2022, valued at about £12m.
In addition to these extensions, Totally Healthcare, which makes up Totally's insourcing division, continues to 'secure contracts to support the NHS with the reduction of waiting lists,' the company said.
'Further insourcing contracts have been awarded in Blackburn, Rotherham and Sheffield across multiple clinical specialities.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.