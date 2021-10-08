StockMarketWire.com - Maritime surveillance management systems SRT Marine Systems reported wider losses and higher revenue in the first half of the year.
For the six months trading period ended 30th September 2021, revenue was £4.7 million, generating an expected pre-tax loss of £3.1 million, wider the loss of £2.7 million last year.
'Our distribution network continued to grow and we have made good progress with new technology and product developments. We expect demand to continue to grow across all segments in the second half,' teh company said.
The company will issue its full interim statement on 2nd December, 2021.
