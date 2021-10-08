StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty and streaming company Trident Royalties said the Lithium Americas released update showing a more doubling of the Thacker Pass mineral resource estimate for Thacker Pass project in Nevada, USA.
The Thacker Pass mineral resource estimate has increased to 13.7Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent grading 2,231 parts per million lithium, or ppm Li, from 6.0Mt LCE at 2,917ppm Li.
The feasibility study is now considering an optimised mine plan targeting phase 1 capacity of 40,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate, up 30% increase over the 30,000tpa LCE targeted for phase 1 in the original pre-Feasibility Study.
The capacity for phase 2 was 80,000tpa LCE, up 30% increase over the 60,000tpa LCE.
Trident holds a 60% interest in a gross revenue royalty over the entirety of the project.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
