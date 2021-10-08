StockMarketWire.com - Integrated manufacturing services supplier Volex signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Prodamex and Terminal & Cable TC for CAD$22.5 million,

Prodamex and TC are autonomous operating businesses being acquired from an investment holding company based in Canada, and will expand Volex's capabilities in the key North American market in the domestic appliance, defence and off-highway industries.

The acquisition, expected to be in Q3 FY2022, is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals in Canada.




