StockMarketWire.com - Information systems and transport services group Journeo said it had been awarded a framework agreement with Crown Commercial Services.
The framework, which an initial two-year term with the option of up to two additional years extension, provides a procurement route for Local Authority and Government organisations in UK, to place orders directly for transport and pedestrian control, transport data services and sustainable transport technologies.
Crown Commercial Service, an executive agency and trading fund of the Cabinet Office of the UK Government, is responsible for managing the procurement of common goods and services, increasing savings for the taxpayer by centralising buying requirements, and leading on procurement policy on behalf of the government.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
