StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Clinigen said it had signed an exclusive agreement with Humanigen to implement a managed access program for lenzilumab, a potential Covid-19 treatment.
The program would enable access to lenzilumab on a case-by-case basis for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 where the 'treating physician deems there to be no suitable alternatives and where regulations allow,' the company said.
'The program will be available in the following 16 European countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, France, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Lenzilumab is an investigational product and is not currently authorized or approved in any country.'
Under the terms of the agreement, Clinigen will manage key elements of the program including regulatory oversight, logistics and access management.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.