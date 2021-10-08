StockMarketWire.com - Premier Miton reported a rise in assets under management thanks to boost from net inflows in the fourth quarter of the year.
For the quarter ended 30 September, asset under management rose 31% to £13.9 billion year-on-year following £120 million of net inflows.
'During the quarter, we added to our range of income funds with the launch of the Premier Miton European Equity Income Fund,' the company siad.
'This new fund brings further choice for our clients who are seeking diversified equity income strategies at a time of low interest rates and low bond yields.'
