CA
14/10/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
15/10/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
CH
14/10/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
14/10/2021 04:00 CPI
14/10/2021 04:00 PPI
DE
12/10/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
13/10/2021 07:00 CPI
14/10/2021 09:00 Ifo joint economic forecast
ES
14/10/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
13/10/2021 10:00 industrial production
15/10/2021 10:00 foreign trade
FR
12/10/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
13/10/2021 11:00 OECD unemployment Rrate
14/10/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
15/10/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
14/10/2021 11:00 CPI
15/10/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/10/2021 09:00 CPI
15/10/2021 10:00 foreign trade EU
JP
12/10/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
12/10/2021 00:50 bank lending
13/10/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
14/10/2021 05:30 industrial production
15/10/2021 05:30 retail sales
UK
12/10/2021 01:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
12/10/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
13/10/2021 07:00 trade data
13/10/2021 07:00 index of production
13/10/2021 07:00 index of services
13/10/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimate
14/10/2021 09:30 Bank of England quarterly Bank Liabilities Survey
US
12/10/2021 15:00 job openings
13/10/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
13/10/2021 13:30 CPI
13/10/2021 19:00 FOMC meeting minutes and economic forecast
13/10/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
14/10/2021 13:30 PPI
14/10/2021 13:30 jobless claims
14/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
14/10/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
15/10/2021 13:30 retail sales
15/10/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
15/10/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
15/10/2021 15:00 University of Michigan consumer confidence survey
