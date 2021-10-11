StockMarketWire.com - Banknote authentication group Spectra Systems upgraded its profit guidance after one of its long-time central bank customers for banknote security materials placed a new yearly order.
The order, it added, was part of another five-year renewal agreement.
'This year's order is 50% higher than the typical orders with the exception of the large 2020 order during the peak of the pandemic,' Spectra said.
'Based on the value of this year's order, we are confident that we will exceed market expectations for PBTA [profit before tax and amortisation] in 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
