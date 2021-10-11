StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said a late-stage trial showed its Covid-19 antibody combination treatment reduced the risk of developing severe COVID-19 or death by 50% compared to placebo in outpatients who had been symptomatic for seven days or less.

The trial of the combination antibody AZD7442 achieved a 'statistically significant' reduction in severe COVID-19 or death compared to placebo in non-hospitalised patients with mild-to-moderate symptomatic COVID-19.

Full results from the trial will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal and presented at a forthcoming medical meeting.

A total of 90% of participants enrolled were from populations at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, including those with co-morbidities.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com