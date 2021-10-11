StockMarketWire.com - Food and beverage ingredients supplier Treatt said it expected its annual revenue to rise around 14%, helping it to meet its recently upgraded earnings guidance.

Revenue for the year through September was seen rising to about £124 million, representing constant currency growth of around 18%, the company said in a trading update.

'Following upgraded guidance in January and May, the board expects to report profit before tax and exceptional items for the 2021 financial year in line with its revised expectations,' Treatt said.

It noted that it had recorded 64% revenue growth across its healthier living categories, with tea a stand-out performer.

Treatt said it had a 'positive' outlook for the current financial year.

'The order book is up materially year-on-year and the board remains committed to ongoing strategic investments to support multiple longer term market opportunities,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com