StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate investment trust LXi REIT reported a rise in the net asset value amid improved portfolio performance.
For the half-year to 30 September 2021, net asset value per share rose 6.2% to 133.5 pence since March 2021, as the portfolio value increased by 29.7%.
The company achieved average rental growth level of 2.9% per annum on assets which were reviewed during the six-month period from 1 April 2021.
The company said it was targeting an annual dividend of 6.0 pence per ordinary share for the 12-months commencing 1 April 20213, equating to a 4.5% yield on the expected NAV.
Rent collection due for Q4 2021 stood at 100%.
