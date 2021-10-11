StockMarketWire.com - Exosome therapeutics developer ReNeuron said it had recorded positive study data for drug-delivery technology.
ReNeuron said said the data provided 'clear pre-clinical proof-of-concept' that its exosome delivery technology could deliver therapeutic proteins to the specific region of the brain affected by several neurological diseases.
The company had been working in collaboration with scientists at the University of Salamanca, Spain.
They were seeking to whether ReNeuron's stem cell-derived exosomes can deliver a therapeutic protein to the corpus striatum; a region of the brain affected by diseases such as stroke, Parkinson's Disease and Huntington's disease.
'Studies performed in collaboration with the University of Salamanca established that exosomes administered intrathecally were capable of delivering a therapeutic protein in an animal model (in vivo) to regions of the brain at a functional activity level much greater than that seen when simply supplying the protein alone,' it said.
'Contrary to this, studies performed in the laboratory showed no difference in delivery between the exosomal based protein and the protein alone.'
'This difference between the efficiency of in vivo delivery versus in vitro delivery suggests that the exosome linked proteins were able to overcome the obstacle of protein breakdown and tissue targeting in the brain that was not possible with the native protein.'
'The in vivo results are key in showing that ReNeuron's exosome delivery technology offer a striking higher stability, more targeted delivery, and an increase in potency, therefore potentially solving the delivery issues that can be experienced with therapeutic proteins.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.