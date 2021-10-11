StockMarketWire.com - Medical-imaging technology company Polarean Imaging said its 9820 Xenon Polariser system had been installed at BC Children's Hospital, Vancouver BC, a major paediatric research and teaching hospital.

The hyperpolarisation system order was previously announced in May, with the system being used to support BC Children's Hospital's research into paediatric pulmonary disease.


