StockMarketWire.com - Medical-imaging technology company Polarean Imaging said its 9820 Xenon Polariser system had been installed at BC Children's Hospital, Vancouver BC, a major paediatric research and teaching hospital.
The hyperpolarisation system order was previously announced in May, with the system being used to support BC Children's Hospital's research into paediatric pulmonary disease.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
