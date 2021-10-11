StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten miner W Resources said executive director Pablo Neira was standing down to manage a Spanish private fund based in Madrid.

Neira became managing director of the company's Spanish subsidiary, Iberian Resources Spain, in November 2020.

'The company is currently interviewing potential candidates for the position of managing director of IRS and the new appointment will be announced in due course,' W Resources said.


