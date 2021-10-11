StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Thor Mining said it had commenced a maiden drilling program at its Ragged Range project in Western Australia.
The campaign included 3,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling and would encompass the first-ever drilling at Ragged Range to test robust gold anomalies.
Up to 10 soil targets were to be drill tested at the Sterling prospect.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.