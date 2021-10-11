StockMarketWire.com - Computer-vision technology company Seeing Machines said it had signed an agreement with Royal Dutch Shell for the provision of its driver distraction and fatigue technology.
The global framework agreement would see the company's technollgy enhance safety across Shell's worldwide operations.
Shell was planning to deploy it in areas where fatigue and distracted driving were considered to be a safety risk, Seeing Machines said.
'Given the size of Shell's global footprint the deployment of Guardian is expected to begin in 2021 but could take several years to fully implement,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
