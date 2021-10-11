StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Upland Resources said it had completed a planned reduction of its interest in a UK offshore licence in the Inner Moray Firth to 32%.

The company had cut its stake in Licence P2478 from 40%, by reassigning an 8% stake to Barron Oil, which now also had a 32% stake, second to Corallian Energy's 36%.


