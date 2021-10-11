StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Upland Resources said it had completed a planned reduction of its interest in a UK offshore licence in the Inner Moray Firth to 32%.
The company had cut its stake in Licence P2478 from 40%, by reassigning an 8% stake to Barron Oil, which now also had a 32% stake, second to Corallian Energy's 36%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.