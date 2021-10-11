StockMarketWire.com - Networks company CyanConnode reported higher revenue in the first half of the year as new business wins boosted performance.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, turnover was £4.1 million, 2.7 times higher than the equivalent fiscal 2021 period, as cash received from customers rose 2.4 times to £3.8 million.
The improved turnover came as 315,000 omnimesh modules were shipped to customers during the period, 3.4 times higher than the equivalent fiscal 2021 period.
'The year started with further Covid-19 lockdowns and ongoing component shortages, which resulted in higher costs and longer lead times,' the company said.
'Nevertheless, we have been able to continue manufacturing and shipping our products to meet customer requirements on time.'
