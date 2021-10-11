StockMarketWire.com - Fintech payments group Equals said the record start to the third quarter of the year had been sustained throughout the remainder of the period.

For the three months to 30 September 2021, run-rate increased 62% year-on-year, and 47% on the pre-Covid comparative period.

Total revenue for the quarter was £11.7 million, underpinned by 'strong demand for the group's "equals solutions" proposition, the new multicurrency product aimed at larger businesses,' the company said.

