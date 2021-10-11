StockMarketWire.com - Digital identity services company Intercede reported an increase in first-half revenue.
Revenues for the six months ended 30 September 2021 totalling £4.9 million were approximately 2% higher on a reported basis.
'This is in line with expectations and reflects orders received from both new and existing customers as previously advised in announcements on 5 July and 15 September 2021,' the company said.
The company also reported positive operating cashflow during the period with cash balances as at 30 September 2021 totalling £8.5 million compared to £8.0 million as at 31 March 2021.
