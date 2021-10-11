StockMarketWire.com - Forestry and timber trading group Woodbois reported a 41% rise in third-quarter revenue and an improvement in year-to-date margins.
Revenue for the three months through September increased to $4.5 million, up from $3.2 million year-on-year, the company said in a trading update.
Nine-month revenue had risen 8% to $12.7 million, while gross margin had expanded to 20%, from 8%.
Woodbois also announced that it had increased its Gabon forest interests by 75% through the acquisition of 71,000 hectares, bringing total forest under sustainable management there to 166,000 hectares.
The consideration for the deal was $1.5 million, of which $0.9 million was settled in cash and the remainder in four quarterly payments commencing this month.
Looking forward, Woodbois said its objectives to turn operationally cash-flow positive within fourth quarter and to record its first ever positive underlying earnings this year remained on track.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
