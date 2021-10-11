StockMarketWire.com - Foreign exchange services provider Argentex said it expected revenue to increase by a third in the first half of the year amid increased client trading activity.
For the first half of the financial year ending 30 September 2021, revenue was expected to increase 33% and FX turnover increased 67% to £8.3 billion year-on-year.
Clients trading with Argentex increased by 27% to 1241 and
'The group's financial performance has been supported by ongoing recovery in client trading volumes following the onset of Covid-19,' the company said.
The Amsterdam office was 'performing in line with expectations and delivering half on half revenue growth,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.