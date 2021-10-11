StockMarketWire.com - Property finance asset management company LendInvest the housing market was expected to remain favourable in the second half of the year after reporting a rise in assets under management ongoing home buying demand.
For the six months ending 30th September 2021, platform asset under management grew 31.7% to £1,825.9 million year-on-year, mainly driven by record originations within buy to let.
Platform funds under management grew 39.8% in the period to £2,875.2 million, driven by the upsizing of current financial partnerships and new transactions, the company said.
'Market conditions remain positive and the strong trading performance in the first half supports our ongoing confidence in meeting expectations for the full year,' it added.
LendInvest will be releasing results for the six months to 30 September 2021 on 9th December 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
