StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Kodal Minerals reported high grade gold mineralisation from re-split sampling for the drilling at the Nielle project in northern Cote d'Ivoire.
The shallow, high-grade gold mineralisation of up to 38.5 grams per tonne of gold from this latest sampling was 'very encouraging,' the company said.
'The extent of the shallow-high grade gold mineralisation will be important to determine as well as continuing to extend the depth of the gold mineralised structures,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
