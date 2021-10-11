StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Kodal Minerals reported high grade gold mineralisation from re-split sampling for the drilling at the Nielle project in northern Cote d'Ivoire.

The shallow, high-grade gold mineralisation of up to 38.5 grams per tonne of gold from this latest sampling was 'very encouraging,' the company said.

'The extent of the shallow-high grade gold mineralisation will be important to determine as well as continuing to extend the depth of the gold mineralised structures,' it added.



