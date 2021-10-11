StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore miner Ferrexpo said it had undertaken a commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its operations by the year 2050.
As part of the decarbonisation efforts, the company said it would undertake an initial commitment to achieve a minimum of a 30% reduction in combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, against the Group's baseline year for emissions, in line with the group's peer group.
The company appointed environmental consultants Ricardo to work with the group to 'develop science-based decarbonisation targets as a second-phase of publishing carbon commitments.'
Ricardo would also help 'enhance the group's existing climate change scenario reporting and review the role of Ferrexpo's iron ore pellets within the circular economy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
