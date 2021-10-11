StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks pushed higher in early trade on Monday, buoyed by global recovery hopes, even as online fashion retailer Asos tumbled on a shock profit warning.
At 0824, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 21.39 points, or 0.3%, at 7,116.94 as investors continue to weigh signs of a post-pandemic economic revival with inflation fears.
Asos plunged 16% to £23.50 after it reported a 36% rise in annual profit, but forecast a much weaker profit this financial year partly owing to cost pressures.
Asos also announced the departure of long-serving chief executive Nick Beighton, with finance chief Mat Dunn to manage day-to-day operations until a new CEO is found.
AstraZeneca edged up less than 0.1% to £88.9465 on news that a late-stage trial showed its antibody treatment for Covid-19 reduced the risk of severe symptoms or death by 50% in non-hospitalised patients.
Electrical components supplier XP Power rose 0.5% to £50.2228, having posted an 11% fall in first-quarter revenue. Orders, however, jumped and it increased its dividend for the period.
XP Power declared a third-quarter dividend of 21p per share, up from 20p year-on-year, and said full-year earnings expectations remained in line with market forecasts.
Banknote authentication group Spectra Systems jumped 5.2% to 162p as it upgraded its profit guidance after one of its long-time central bank customers for banknote security materials placed a new yearly order.
Food and beverage ingredients supplier Treatt firmed 1.5% to £10.50 on announcing that it expected its annual revenue to rise around 14%, helping it to meet its recently upgraded earnings guidance.
Exosome therapeutics developer ReNeuron rallied 14% to 108.45p after it recorded positive data for drug-delivery technology that could help treat several neurological diseases.
Networks company CyanConnode added 3.3% to 12.65p, having reported higher revenue in the first half of the year as new business wins boosted performance.
Computer-vision technology company Seeing Machines advanced 7.6% to 9.84p following news that it had signed an agreement with Royal Dutch Shell for the provision of its driver distraction and fatigue technology.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.