Computational drug discovery company E-therapeutics said it had filed new patents to protect the company's proprietary RNAi platform technology for liver gene silencing.

The company had recently filed five new patent applications relating to its innovative GalNAc-conjugated siRNA, or short interfering RNA, construct designs, including around stabilising chemical modifications enabling specific hepatocyte (liver cell) targeting.








