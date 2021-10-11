StockMarketWire.com - Computational drug discovery company E-therapeutics said it had filed new patents to protect the company's proprietary RNAi platform technology for liver gene silencing.
The company had recently filed five new patent applications relating to its innovative GalNAc-conjugated siRNA, or short interfering RNA, construct designs, including around stabilising chemical modifications enabling specific hepatocyte (liver cell) targeting.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.