StockMarketWire.com - In-game advertising group Bidstack said it had expanded its relationship with the Swedish mobile game publisher Illusion Labs after agreeing to deliver in-game advertising for two new free-to-play games.
Having teamed up with the studio to deliver unintrusive ads generating incremental revenue into Touchgrind BMX2, Bidstack would now add both Touchgrind Scooter and Touchgrind Skate 2 to its growing portfolio of titles.
The first new title to be added to Bidstack's growing portfolio would be Touchgrind Scooter which is available on iOS.
The second new title Bidstack would work with is Touchgrind Skate 2, which is available on both iOS and Android.
'The new titles expand Bidstack's stadium and extreme sports verticals and offer brands highly viewable in-game inventory that can be used to engage their target audience,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
