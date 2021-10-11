StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Diurnal said it would submit a new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter for its male hypogonadism treatment.

Results from its phase 1 clinical trial for its oral testosterone formulation Ditest to treat male primary and secondary hypogonadism have been published in the peer-reviewed European Journal of Endocrinology.

Ditest demonstrated the achievement of testosterone levels within the healthy young male adult normal range after oral administration.




